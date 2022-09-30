A chilly start to your Friday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 60s. More clouds on Saturday but temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler on Sunday with highs back in the 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

