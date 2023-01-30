Watch Now
A chilly Monday with a general light snow for all of Western New York

Cloudy and chilly today with light snow showers. A blast of cold air arrives for the end of the week.
Monday Weather
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 07:50:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will move through Western New York today bringing a general light snow to the area. Expect about an inch of snow to accumulate. Breezy and chilly tonight with lows in the teens. Lake effect snow showers expected south of Buffalo. Some sun and some light snow through Thursday. Very cold on Friday with highs near 10.

MONDAY
MORNING: Light snow arrives, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Light snow, upper 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low near 10.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY
MORNING: COLD, single digits.
AFTERNOON: COLD, near 10.

