A chilly Monday with a general light snow for all of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance will move through Western New York today bringing a general light snow to the area. Expect about an inch of snow to accumulate. Breezy and chilly tonight with lows in the teens. Lake effect snow showers expected south of Buffalo. Some sun and some light snow through Thursday. Very cold on Friday with highs near 10.

MONDAY

MORNING: Light snow arrives, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Light snow, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: COLD, single digits.

AFTERNOON: COLD, near 10.

