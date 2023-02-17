A brief taste of winter tonight, turning milder but quite breezy Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight. This combined with a gusty breeze sets the stage for single digit wind chill temperatures overnight into Saturday morning for some. Winds end up gusty Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 30s for highs. Wind gusts will approach 40mph especially downtown and near Lake Erie in the afternoon. Sunday is even milder with highs near 50 with clouds and even a few sprinkles possible.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Flurries to start. Clearing overnight. Blustery and cold. Teens.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

