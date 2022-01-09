A brief mild period Sunday with rain showers before temps drop and snow showers take over

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Watch for Chautauqua county from Monday morning through Tuesday morning as heavy lake effect snow accumulates between 6-8" and possibly more within most persistent lake band. Gusty winds near 35mph will create blowing and drifting snow and difficult travel within lake snow with low visibility.

The icy mix from early Sunday morning across the S.TIer switched to rain as temperatures rise to near 40 and above the freezing mark across the S.Tier. The tailgate for the Bills game will be windy & wet with temperatures near 40 degrees then drop sharply with rain changing to snow.

Arctic air will arrive in WNY for the start of the week with temperatures remaining in the teens during the day and single digits at night along with bands of lake snow.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sleet, then rain changes to snow near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 35.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, heavy lake effect snow, S.Tier upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with lake snow, teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold with snow showers, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Cold with snow showers, teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold with snow showers, near 9.

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, mid 30s.

