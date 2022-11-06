A breezy, mild, but sunny Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the cold front, temperatures will largely remain well above average across Western NY in the new week, with only Tuesday (Election Day), being slightly cooler than normal. There are no big storms in sight, AND, we have more 60 degree weather ahead along with a fair amount of sunshine. You should savor the mild days ahead for the end of the week, as there are growing signs of a chilly pattern developing into the weekend complete with lake effect plumes of precipitation (high elevation wet snow, low elevation rain showers). 'Tis the season!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Patchy clouds. Turning breezy. upper 40s-50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Frosty start. 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny. upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. mid 60s.

