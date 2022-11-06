Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A breezy, mild, but sunny Monday

Temperatures head for the upper 50s by afternoon
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 18:37:28-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite the cold front, temperatures will largely remain well above average across Western NY in the new week, with only Tuesday (Election Day), being slightly cooler than normal. There are no big storms in sight, AND, we have more 60 degree weather ahead along with a fair amount of sunshine. You should savor the mild days ahead for the end of the week, as there are growing signs of a chilly pattern developing into the weekend complete with lake effect plumes of precipitation (high elevation wet snow, low elevation rain showers). 'Tis the season!

SUNDAY
EVENING: Patchy clouds. Turning breezy. upper 40s-50.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Frosty start. 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny. upper 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018