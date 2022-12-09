Watch Now
A "50/50" Weekend Ahead

Cold tonight with decreasing clouds. Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. Sunday brings a rain & snow mix.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 16:51:59-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stubborn overcast will gradually thin tonight allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Decreasing clouds. mid 20s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

