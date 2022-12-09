A "50/50" Weekend Ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stubborn overcast will gradually thin tonight allowing temperatures to take a tumble. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 40. Rain and snow return on Sunday with an inch or so of accumulation expected mainly south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Decreasing clouds. mid 20s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.