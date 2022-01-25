8th snowiest January on record with more snow on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory from 4pm today through 10am on Wednesday for Chautauqua County.

Expect some lake effect snow on Tuesday for the S.Tier with limited amounts elsewhere and likely seeing another few inches for the Chautauqua Ridge. The lake snow gets a little more of a connection to the upper lakes and we could be over the 3-5" from lake effect by Tuesday evening. Much colder air settles in for Wednesday morning as temperatures start near 0 with Wednesday remaining in the teens through the day and only a few lake flakes and partly sunny skies. Temperatures move back into the 20s to end the week with snow on Friday. Another blast of cold air for Saturday.

This January we've had 49.6" of snow, this puts us at 8th for snowiest January on record.

The most snow in January was 68.3" set in 1977!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Cold breezy with snow showers, low 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cold with flurries, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid teens.

