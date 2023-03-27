5 planets to align in the sky Tuesday night, conditions favorable for viewing in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A five-planet alignment of Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars, and Mercury will be visible in the night sky on Tuesday.

Here in Western New York skies are expected to be clear for viewing.

After sunset near the western horizon will be Mercury and Jupiter. The brighter of the two will be Jupiter.

Venus will be the brightest planet to spot while Uranus will look like a green star and will be hard to see. Mars will be on top of Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and the moon.

The best time to go outside is soon after sunset as Jupiter and Mercury will disappear about 45 minutes after sundown.

The next five-planet alignment won't occur until 2040.