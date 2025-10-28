Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

40s and heavy rain: The Halloween forecast for Western New York is looking spooky

A cool breeze with rain showers on Friday
40s and heavy rain: The Halloween forecast for Western New York is looking spooky
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, we had a record high of 78 degrees on Halloween. This year, the weather will be much more typical for late October.

Heavy rain will move through the area on Thursday. Showers will linger on Friday. We will not have a steady rain on Friday, but numerous showers are in the forecast. If your little ghosts have a school parade on Friday, it will be damp.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the temperature will be in the low 40s, rain showers will be across the region, and winds will be northwesterly 10 to 20 miles per hour gusting near 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday.JPG

The weather doesn't improve in the evening. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 40s. The winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

WATCH: 40s and heavy rain: The Halloween forecast for Western New York is looking spooky

40s and heavy rain: The Halloween forecast for Western New York is looking spooky

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App