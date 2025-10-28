40s and heavy rain: The Halloween forecast for Western New York is looking spooky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year, we had a record high of 78 degrees on Halloween. This year, the weather will be much more typical for late October.

Heavy rain will move through the area on Thursday. Showers will linger on Friday. We will not have a steady rain on Friday, but numerous showers are in the forecast. If your little ghosts have a school parade on Friday, it will be damp.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the temperature will be in the low 40s, rain showers will be across the region, and winds will be northwesterly 10 to 20 miles per hour gusting near 30 miles per hour.

The weather doesn't improve in the evening. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 40s. The winds will be strong out of the northwest with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

