30s today with record warmth on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Watch for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties on Saturday. Winds late Saturday will gust near 65mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy and quiet today with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s on Friday. Strong winds return Saturday with rain likely. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday. The forecast high is 63 which would break the record high of 61 set in 1899.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and icy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds and rain showers, low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

