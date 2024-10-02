2024 goes down as the third warmest September on record

September typically is the transition from summer to fall. Average high temperatures drop from 77 degrees on September 1st to 66.4 degrees on September 30th. The lows feel a little more drastic from 69 degrees at the beginning of the month to 49 degrees at the end. Fall begins, leaves start to change and hints of cooler weather appear.

However, this was not the case this year, and here's why:



Only a handful of days were below normal, 5 to be exact

Longest stretch of 80-degree weather for the year (11 days)

3rd warmest on record with an average temperature of 67.9 degrees

Since it was one of the warmest on record, the lake responded similarly with a record temperature for the last day of the month. On September 30th, Lake Erie's water temperature of 70 degrees is a new record.

To add to the slow start to fall with such warm conditions, the first week of October isn't very fall-like either. We'll get a day here and there but it'll remain primarily above average. Find the latest 7 weather forecast here.

