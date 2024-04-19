Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale has deals up to 70% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wayfair wants you to get ready to enjoy the good life this spring and summer by shopping for everything you need to beautify your backyard and entertain in your home’s outdoor settings. Shoppers will find prices slashed up to 70% on must-haves from dining sets and fire pits to outdoor games and grills at the retailer’s limited-time Big Outdoor Sale.

Whether you want to spruce up your existing backyard design with some exterior lighting or you’re looking for a complete style makeover, you’ll find what you’re looking for at the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale running now through April 22.

Not only will you get amazing deals on all things home and garden, you’ll also receive free shipping on all orders over $35.

We’ve found some of the best deals from the sale and put them together to curate a one-stop shopping guide for you. You’ll need to grab these deals quickly — before inventory disappears.

Hailee 8-Person Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set

$730 on Wayfair (was $2,400)

This is one of the best deals available in the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale inventory. You’ll save 70% ($1,670) on this eight-person outdoor dining set, which includes eight chairs with stain-resistant cushions, and a sleek, modern table to accommodate friends and family for the ultimate al fresco meal.

Alvina Southwestern Rug

$193 on Wayfair (was $510)

A beautiful rug is not just meant to add a splash of color indoors. Wayfair’s Alvina Southwestern Rug gives any patio or deck extra flair and pulls a gathering space together in style. Plus, you’ll save more than 60% off the regular retail price!

This 9.6-foot by 12-foot rug is stain-resistant and can be cleaned with a simple hosing off. If food or drink does happen to spill, just use a spot-clean treatment to lift it away. The rug fibers resist water and fading as well.

Wazee Matte 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4

$42 on Wayfair (was $80)

Skip the paper plates for your next backyard meal and serve your delicious food on this durable and attractive dinnerware set. The Wazee 16-piece dinnerware set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four mugs.

Each piece in the set is oven-safe, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, making this set perfect from prep all the way to clean up when the meal is finished.

Emmanual 2-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set

$150 on Wayfair (was $187)

This two-person dining set is perfect for an intimate gathering for friends or couples looking to relax on the deck or by the pool. The rocking chairs come with comfy cushions, and the small table is ideal for holding cold drinks and your favorite chips and dip.

You’ll save 20% on this dining set during the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale.

Argyri Patio Dining Armchairs, Set of 6

$240 on Wayfair (was $304)

Save 21% on this set of six Argyri Patio Dining Armchairs. Choose between tan, blue and red for your new outdoor dining chairs, which are made from powder-coated steel and a PVC-coated polyester material designed to withstand the elements with minimal fading.

Keenan Aluminum Outdoor Fire Pit Table

$767 on Wayfair (was $1,715)

Add a touch of luxury to your patio, deck or backyard with the Keenan Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table. The fire pit table is large but lightweight, making it easy to move around. Its stainless steel burner is adjustable to customize the flames, inviting everyone seated around the table to feel cozy and comfortable.

Striped Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow

$17 on Wayfair (was $23)

One of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your outdoor space an upgrade is with some decorative pillows. These striped pillows come in a variety of eye-catching colors and are made to last against all kinds of weather.

The pillow cover can be removed easily thanks to the built-in zipper, making for convenient washing in case of unexpected spills. The navy blue pillow is marked down 27% off the regular retail price. You can find other colors discounted anywhere from 25-30%, too.

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Propane Grill

$400 on Wayfair (was $670)

Don’t hesitate to invite a big crowd over for a summer cookout thanks to the Royal Gourmet Propane Grill. With five tube burners, one sear burner and a side burner, you can cook an outdoor feast on this free-standing grill.

With just one touch of the electric ignition button, your grill will light up and be ready to cook in no time. A convenient built-in thermometer will indicate when the grill is at the right temperature.

Dallas Outdoor Wall Lantern

$100 on Wayfair (was $600)

Save $500 on this beautiful outdoor lantern. The three candle lamps each hold a 25-watt bulb to give a subtle glow to your deck or porch area from dusk to dawn automatically. The light also has a dimmable feature to customize brightness to your preference.

Midwest Foldable Metal Exercise Pet Playpen

$60 on Wayfair (was $111)

Don’t let your favorite furry friend miss all the outdoor fun this spring and summer! This metal playpen assembles quickly to let your pet be near family and friends while everyone is enjoying time in the backyard or on the patio.

When everyone is ready to go inside, just pick up the playpen and fold it up for easy storage in a shed or the garage.

Outdoor Floor Tree Trunk Fountain With LED Lights

$406 on Wayfair (was $510)

Enjoy the peaceful sounds of flowing water with this outdoor fountain carved to look like a tree. You’ll save over $100 on this decorative element that stands more than 4-feet-high and has built-in LED lights, so you can also enjoy the fountain when the sun goes down.

Moorehead 13-foot Steel Patio Gazebo

$700 on Wayfair (was $1,035)

You love being outside, but you’ll need some protection from the sun. This beautiful steel patio gazebo will offer shade as well as style. The structure adds living space to your pool deck, patio or backyard with its tiered roof, privacy curtains and weather-resistant canopy. For extra enjoyment, you can turn on the battery-powered LED lights and connect a Bluetooth device to listen to your favorite music.

Blass Non-Slip Indoor-Outdoor Door Mat

$23 on Wayfair (was $100)

While you might want to bring elements of your home’s interior outside, you want to keep the outside where it belongs. That’s why you need a rugged door mat that will catch the dust, leaves and other trappings of nature and keep your living room clean.

You won’t need to sacrifice chic style for durability with this door mat. The bold chevron pattern looks fabulous, but the non-slip backing and weather-resistant fabric will stand up to lots of foot traffic from people and pets.

Balmoral Post Mounted Mailbox

$450 on Wayfair (was $642)

Has your mailbox seen better days? This new post box is not only functional, it looks downright regal. Made with heavy-duty aluminum, this mailbox has an elegant look, yet can stand up to sun, rain, sleet and snow, just like the postal workers who deliver the mail. You can also customize the address plaque as well as choose from a variety of looks and finishes to match your home’s exterior.

Lifesmart 7-Person Hot Tub

$3,385 on Wayfair (was $6,500)

Soak your cares away and save nearly 50% off the regular retail price with this hot tub that accommodates seven people. Equipped with 65 jets and a waterfall feature, you and your friends will relax in style with customizable controls for temperature, jet pressure and more. The included ozone water care system helps keep maintenance easy, so you can indulge in your hot tub with minimal stress and effort.

Longfellow 132-inch Market Umbrella

$59 on Wayfair (was $90)

When the sun gets a little much on your skin, pop open this giant patio umbrella to stay cool and avoid a sunburn. The 132-inch diameter octagon will keep multiple people in the shade and can be adjusted to move with the angle of the sun. The umbrella opens with a smooth crank lift, which means easy setup and take down whenever you need it.

Domenica Bar Cart

$346 on Wayfair (was $1,090)

Marked down nearly 70%, the Domenica Bar Cart will make you look like the ultimate hostess. The caster wheels will roll smoothly to keep your food and drinks stable as you bring them to your guests; yet they also lock in place when you’re ready to enjoy your refreshments. As an extra bonus, the top shelf detaches from the cart and doubles as a serving tray.

Aliaya Wood Elevated Planter

$116 on Wayfair (was $150)

Yearning to plant a garden but don’t want to get on your hands and knees? This wooden elevated planter brings the flowers to a more manageable height to avoid knee and back pain, while adding a natural touch to your outdoor decor. A foldable table ledge and built-in lower shelf make it convenient to store gardening tools and necessities—and have them within arm’s reach at all times.

Hey! Play! Solid Wood Bowling Set

$59 on Wayfair (was $120)

You don’t need to go to a loud bowling alley to enjoy a game with friends and family! Set up this solid wood bowling set for an afternoon or evening of fun-filled frames for all ages.

Just take the pins and ball out of the included mesh bag, set everything up and within minutes you’ll be rolling strikes! This bowling set can be used on short grass, carpet and sand.

Devoko 10-foot Round Trampoline With Safety Enclosure

$170 on Wayfair (was $203)

The kids (and kids at heart) will love this outdoor trampoline. The 10-foot diameter holds up to 330 pounds of total weight, which means multiple kids can get in on the jumping fun. You’ll also get the safety net enclosure to install around the trampoline — for more peace of mind while the kids exercise outdoors.

Cangelosi 4-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group

$680 on Wayfair (was $1,792)

This four-piece seating set can be the spot where the family gathers to catch up, enjoy the sunset and even some s’mores at the end of the day. Made from weather-resistant steel wrapped with wicker rattan, the double-seated chair and loveseat offer seating for up to four people, and the glass-top table provides a place to set drinks, food, magazines or other outdoor necessities.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.