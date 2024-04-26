This Walmart+ sale is offering members big discounts on groceries

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever wished Black Friday sales consisted of deals on things you actually need — like groceries — Walmart is offering a savings event you will not want to miss.

This April 29 and 30, Walmart+ members will be able to shop an online-only Early Access event filled with unique food items, including many that are limited edition and available exclusively at Walmart for the very first time.

The 24-hour event runs from Monday, April 29 at 12 p.m. ET to Tuesday, April 30 at 12 p.m. ET. You will need a Walmart+ membership to get the deals, but you can sign up anytime and get your first 30 days for free.

You can cancel the membership before the 30 days are up to avoid any fees, but if you choose to keep it, it will cost $98 a year, which is a little more than $8 a month. Or, pay $12.95 monthly.

Just some of the items you’ll find in the sale include Doritos Flamin’ Hot Mystery Flavor for $3.98 and limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Chewy Hershey’s S’mores Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies for $4.28.

You’ll also find a brand-new Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Rockin’ New Baking Collection for $39.95. The collection includes Duncan Hines and Dolly Parton co-branded blueberry bread and muffin mix, cinnamon swirl crumb cake and muffin mix, chocolate-flavored cake mix and chocolate buttercream frosting. Also in the box are a Dolly Parton magnet, oven mitt, recipe cards and a message from Dolly.

Other fun finds include Cheetos Mac’N Cheese Cheesy Bacon flavor and Campbell’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup.

A grocery sale wouldn’t be complete without a deal on a refrigerator, so Walmart is offering that, too! You’ll find a new Frigidaire 21-inch 7.2 cubic-foot refrigerator model priced at just $198.

The fridge is stainless steel and made to withstand temperatures ranging from 38 degrees Fahrenheit to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, so it would work well in a garage.

All deals are limited in quantity, so while you have 24 hours to shop, you’ll want to grab sale items as soon as possible in case they sell out quickly.

