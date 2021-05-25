Be sure to look up, the Super Flower Blood Moon rises tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Round 2, folks! The second (and last) supermoon of the year is here!

This supermoon is called the Flower Moon. Is it named so by the Algonquin People.

It is named the Super Flower Blood Moon because there is also a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of May 26th. Unfortunately, only those in the western half of the country will be able to see it in its entirety. It starts around 6:00 a.m. and because the sun will be higher in the sky by then, we won't be able to see much of it on the east coast. So, for us, we're calling it the Super Flower Moon.

The moon will appear 7% larger than normal due to how close the moon is to earth in its orbit. The size difference will be most noticeable when the moon is on the horizon. The moon will also be `15% brighter. It reaches peak brightness at 7:14am, but that will be well after sunrise

The thing is, we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, so it will be a bit hard to get a peek. If you do, however, be sure to share them with us using #Seeiton7.