USA Football's Blitz camp showcases passionate football culture

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — It’s no secret that Buffalo loves its football. In fact their passion for the game is why USA Football’s partnership with the Buffalo Bills has led to the largest turnout for their Blitz youth football camp and family outing.

Sunday afternoon's event at Highmark Stadium brought in hundreds of families to enjoy a fan fest full of activities ranging from airbrush tattoos, bouncy houses and even a virtual 360-degree photo booth. On the other side of the field football drills of all varieties were on display to help young kids develop a love for the game. USA football’s Mike Cuzzone credits the passionate football culture rooted in Western New York for why this event is such a huge hit for the organization.

“This is definitely our biggest Blitz event. We started last year, so from this year to last year this is our biggest one. We brought twice the staff that we would normally bring for it. And you can sense it in the community," Cuzzone said. "There seems like a different attitude or atmosphere about the pro football team here and the Bills. And the excitement for football, it is just very easy to see. From the passion that's spoken it shows the commitment this whole area has to provide a better football experience for our kids.”

The event even had an appearance from Bills icon Fred Jackson.

