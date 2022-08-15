Former Bills' join Jim Kelly at annual Golf Tournament

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday consisted of former Bills' along with other big names around the league joining Jim Kelly on the golf course for his 35th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament.

The purpose is to give back to the community through Kelly's foundation. However, the competition between old friends brought great competition at Terry Hills Golf Course.

"I'd take golf course advice from anybody, man. I got this big hook going right now, and it's not good," said Drew Bledsoe.

"I don't have golf talent like that. I'm not going to put myself on a number," said Darryl Talley.

The confidence seemed to thrive in some of Kelly's non-athletic friends.

"I'm going to probably get the course record, probably shoot a 62," said American actor" Christopher McDonald.

McDonald has now won the tournament twice, earning himself some bragging rights.

Kelly, the man, keeping this tradition going, is also ecstatic about the support that comes in from all over.

"I mean, you look out there. I haven't seen Jamie in a while. Ken Jones my tackle when I first got here. It's just good to get together and have the guys come out."

Since so many Bills Mafia is present in one location, the talk about this upcoming season is inevitable.

"The way they play, the way Sean coaches, and his game management is exceptional" said Bills former general manager, Bill Polian.

