WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaney Cline has spent the last four years as one of the most well-rounded student-athletes at Williamsville North High School, and she is not done yet.

The senior plays both field hockey and lacrosse, has been a varsity field hockey starter since her freshman year, and will take her game to the next level at Saint Francis University in the fall, where she plans to study early childhood education and special education.

Cline has played field hockey for 8 years and lacrosse for 6, tracing her start in both sports back to her elementary school days. She plays goalie in field hockey and midfield in lacrosse, two positions that, she said, complement each other.

"For lacrosse I'm a midfield and I basically play both offense and defense, and that gives me a good perspective even for field hockey that helps me direct and know where to be," Cline said.

As a goalie, Cline said her role extends well beyond stopping shots.

"I kind of communicate with all my team. I have to tell them where to go and tell them where just to be on the field because I see the whole field and they only see what they're looking at," she said.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville North's Delaney Cline

First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville North's Delaney Cline

Varsity field hockey coach Jess Reese said Cline's energy and leadership set her apart.

"Laney's best trait is her energy. She's a very positive person, you can tell just off of first meeting her. She really brings a unique dynamic to our team where she can raise people up and be a good teammate," Reese said. "She's a great leader and we're really fortunate to have her."

That leadership has extended beyond her own teammates. Cline has been actively involved in youth clinics for both field hockey and lacrosse, working with younger players through programs like a Sunday learn-to-play lacrosse session. It was through that work with younger athletes that a parent nominated her for recognition.

"Being a goalie has taught me a lot about having good leadership," Cline said. "I've had from a young age with playing varsity as a freshman, having to communicate with girls that are much older than me, about 4 years older, and that was definitely really hard at first, but it taught me a lot of good leadership and how to communicate."

Reese said that patience and mentorship have been consistent throughout Cline's time in the program.

"Within our program K through high school, Laney has been actively involved, and she's really fun and she helps hook kids into field hockey and get them going at a young age, which is what it's all about, having fun playing sports," Reese said.

Cline is also a member of Williamsville North's National Honor Society, and she credited her coach's support for helping her balance academics and athletics.

"Our coach is really good with helping us. She has an open door policy, she checks on our grades almost daily, she checks in on us as a person as well, so having someone being with us to make sure we're doing all right in school is super helpful," Cline said.

As she heads into her final high school season, the team's 3rd game of the year was played the day of this interview, Cline said the relationships she has built are what she values most.

"We have 10 graduating seniors for field hockey and we have all played together since modified, so growing up with them and being able to have a strong connection with them on and off the field helps us a lot," she said. "It's definitely surreal having been playing for so long and going into my last season with high school is definitely hard, and I'm just trying to have fun this season."

The experience working with young athletes, she said, has also shaped what she wants to do after her playing days are over.

"Being able to teach the little kids gives me a good look into what I'm gonna be doing in my future, just being able to have that leadership that I've been able to get from being a goalie, that's definitely helped me a lot and shown me what I wanna do with my life," Cline said.

