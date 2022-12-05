Bennett crowned state champions

ROCHESTER, (N.Y.) WKBW — Sunday marked Bennett's chance at redemption, returning to the championship game and coming out victorious.

After using a loss to Carmel as a learning moment for last year's team, the Tigers worked their way back to JMA Wireless Dome and won in dominating fashion, 42-8 against Newburgh Free Academy.

Bennett made the impossible happen after being forced to forfeit its first four games of the season because a player was found to be ineligible.

Bennett is the first Section VI team to win a Class AA title since 2014.