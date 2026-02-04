Family-owned florist marks over 100 years as one of Cleveland's oldest Black-owned businesses

One of the oldest, Black-owned businesses in Cleveland has been family-owned for three generations.

Cloud Florist on Cedar Avenue is open seven days a week, boasting floral arrangements for every occasion or no occasion at all.

John H. Cloud started the flower shop in 1921 — over 100 years ago — from inside his own home. His grandson, also named John, runs the shop today.

He said he learned from his father, who learned from the original John Cloud.

"His work is impeccable," said a customer in the shop.

"We love what we do and we're blessed to be part of this family and part of this tradition," one of the florists said.

Cloud said other family members have opened their own floral shops around the city.

This story was originally published by Amanda Merrell with the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.