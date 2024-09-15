Trump safe after Secret Service opened fire on armed suspect near his golf club

The campaign of former President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Republican presidential nominee is "safe following gunshots in his vicinity."

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "No further details at this time."

Scripps News West Palm Beach reports that the shots were fired near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

A source familiar with the matter told Scripps News that Secret Service agents engaged with a suspect armed with a "long gun" outside the grounds of the golf course. A person of interest was later apprehended by local law enforcement but it remains unclear whether they fired shots.

"The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump," the FBI said in a statement.

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were "relieved" to hear that Trump is safe.

This comes just two months after former President Trump was wounded in an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left on rallygoer dead and two other attendees injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.