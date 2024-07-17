House Oversight Committee subpoenas head of Secret Service over Trump assassination attempt

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has subpoenaed Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to compel her to testify before a public hearing on Monday.

The committee wants to question her about the security failures during the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

RELATED STORY | Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed

"The assassination attempt of the former President and current Republican nominee for president represents a total failure of the agency’s core mission and demands Congressional oversight," Chairman Rep. James Comer wrote in a letter to Cheatle.

A Secret Service source confirmed to Scripps News that the agency did not sweep the rooftop where the shooter was positioned, saying it was up to local law enforcement to secure that building.

Related Story | Secret Service did not sweep rooftop where Trump shooter was found, source says

However, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said the department provided "all resources" that the Secret Service requested for Trump's rally, including 30 to 40 troopers who helped secure the inside perimeter, but that it "was not responsible for securing" the building or the property it resides on.

Cheatle has spoken to the media since the shooting, telling ABC News, "The buck stops with me."

While the Secret Service had previously committed to Cheatle's attendance at the July 22 hearing, Comer claimed Department of Homeland Security officials "appear to have intervened," putting her attendance in question.

"The lack of transparency and failure to cooperate with the Committee on this pressing matter by both DHS and the Secret Service further calls into question your ability to lead the Secret Service and necessitates the attached subpoena compelling your appearance," Comer stated.

The Secret Service has not publicly responded to the subpoena.