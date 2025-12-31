'Thank God nobody got hurt': Cleanup underway after Kentucky train derailment leaks molten sulfur

A train derailment in Trenton, Kentucky, sent 31 cars off the tracks Tuesday morning, including one carrying molten sulfur that began leaking into a farmer's field.

The incident forced residents within a half-mile radius to either evacuate or shelter in place without running their heating systems on the frigid day. Officials feared toxic fumes could waft into homes near the derailment site.

"It could have been catastrophic," said Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield, noting that the train overturned in a rural field instead of the middle of town, preventing what could have been a mass casualty event.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Interoceanic Train derails in southern Mexico, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The CSX freight train, consisting of 141 rail cars, derailed at approximately 6:22 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Kentucky Highway 104. The compromised molten sulfur car began leaking material into the adjacent field, producing smoke in the immediate area.

Antonio Solomon witnessed the immediate aftermath of the derailment just north of the small Kentucky town.

"Wow, you seen it in the movies but when you see it in real life, it's just like wow," Solomon said.

Solomon called 911 after seeing the cars scattered across the field.

Miraculously, there were no injuries or fatalities from the derailment. However, the leaking molten sulfur car created a significant safety concern for the community.

CSX Transportation's Hazardous Materials team responded to the scene and began applying water to the affected rail car. According to Todd County EMA Director Ash Groves, that action successfully cooled the material, stopping the leak and reducing smoke production.

Groves told reporters that the sulfur wasn't burning but was leaking into the open field. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around midday when hazmat crews successfully stopped the leak.

The cleanup effort is now underway. CSX crews removed more than 100 train cars, that remained on the tracks during the derailment, to clear the way for heavy equipment to remove the derailed cars.

Dawna Sabin, a Trenton volunteer firefighter, said this type of incident was unprecedented for the community.

"This hasn't happened in the 28 years I've lived here," Sabin said.

Sabin and her husband worked traffic duty throughout the day. The entire community rallied to support first responders, even ensuring they had hot coffee during the long response.

"We do a lot of training about it, but this is the first time we're actually going to be a part of it," Sabin said. "Everybody does pitch in with anything going on."

IN RELATED NEWS | New lawsuit blames 2023 East Palestine train derailment for deaths in Ohio

US Highway 41 remains closed while cleanup continues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.

Emergency responders say they continue to work closely with CSX officials to assess the derailment and develop a recovery and cleanup plan. Environmental impacts are also being evaluated.

There's no word yet on what caused the train derailment.

"Thank God nobody got hurt," Solomon said.

"We appreciate the swift response and coordination of local first responders and emergency management officials. Our primary focus continues to be the health and safety of onsite personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating any potential risk to the environment," CSX said in a statement.

This story was originally published by Chris Davis with the Scripps News Group in Nashville.