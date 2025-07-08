'Terrifying experience': Texas flood survivors share stories of courage and resilience

Officials in Texas report at least 100 fatalities, including more than two dozen children, as catastrophic flash floods swept through Central Texas over the weekend.

The once-in-a-century storm struck with indiscriminate force, leaving communities in mourning and triggering an ongoing search for closure. In the aftermath, RV parks were notably affected, with many trailers destroyed. Survivors are now picking up the pieces of their lives.

IN RELATED NEWS | Remembering some of the lives lost in the Texas flood tragedy

One RV owner described the terrifying speed at which the waters rose: "17 years of combat, I've had my moments of being scared but it's usually after the fact. This had my knees knocking on the way out. It came up so fast that it was such a strong current, trees are snapping, branches are snapping. Just a terrifying experience. I wouldn't have gotten in that water to save my mother. It would be instant death."

The damage at Riverside RV Park highlights the disaster's impact, with trailers moved as far as 100 yards from their original locations — all part of the debris field along the Guadalupe River.

Another flood survivor expressed that the losses went beyond physical possessions: "It just sucks to see that it literally took maybe not even 10 [or] 15 minutes for all this to be like. I might of lost my life savings, but the people that saved my life — like my kids, like I still have them."

"I am grateful," he added. "That's what's keeping me. I look at little things that my kids wrote me for Father's Day not that long ago, and honestly that's been keeping me going."

RELATED STORY | 'It looks like a war zone': Inside the search after the devastating Texas flood

As of Tuesday, at least 161 people are still believed to be missing, four days after the unprecedented flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that this figure includes individuals reported missing in Kerr County, although no statewide total has been provided.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.