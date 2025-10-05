California governor says Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon

President Donald Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon after a judge temporarily blocked his administration from deploying that state’s guard to Portland, California's governor said Sunday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged Sunday to fight the move in court.

There was no official announcement from Washington that the California National Guard was being called up and sent to Oregon, just as was the case when Illinois' governor made a similar announcement Saturday about troops in his state being activated.

RELATED STORY | Pritzker says Trump threatened to federalize Illinois National Guard

The California National Guard referred questions to the Defense Department. A department spokesperson declined to comment. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement that California personnel were on their way Sunday and called the deployment “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.” He said these troops were “federalized” and put under the president’s control months ago over his objections, in response to unrest in Los Angeles.

“The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens,” Newsom said in the statement. “We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the president of the United States.”

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the Oregon National Guard in Portland to protect federal property amid protests after Trump called the city “war-ravaged.” Oregon officials and Portland residents alike said that description was ludicrous.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump ally Gov. Landry urges National Guard deployment across Louisiana cities

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, issued the order pending further arguments in the suit. She said the relatively small protests the city has seen did not justify the use of federalized forces and allowing the deployment could harm Oregon’s state sovereignty.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland has recently been the site of nightly protests.

Trump has characterized both Portland and Chicago as cities rife with crime and unrest, calling the former a “war zone” and suggesting apocalyptic force was needed to quell problems in the latter. Since the start of his second term, he has sent or talked about sending troops to 10 cities.

Trump authorized the deployment of 300 Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets in Chicago on Saturday.