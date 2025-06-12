Legal questions emerge as Trump deploys troops to Los Angeles

President Donald Trump federalized the National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles, which at times turned violent.

Demonstrators are protesting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions, which have taken place in neighborhoods and businesses.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he has the legal authority to federalize the National Guard and deploy Marines to help maintain order. However, local officials are pushing back, arguing that he overstepped his authority.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, joined Scripps News to explain the legal questions at stake. Watch her comments in the video above.

