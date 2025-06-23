Iran conflict raises risk of attacks on US soil, DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security is urging Americans to remain vigilant following U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has led to a heightened threat environment inside the United States.

In a new threat assessment, DHS officials say individuals in the U.S. could be inspired to carry out acts of violence in response to the escalating conflict. They note that previous attacks on American soil have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and warn that the current crisis could increase the risk of similar violence.

That risk could rise further, the agency said, if Iran’s leadership were to issue a religious decree encouraging retaliatory attacks against American targets.

The advisory also warns that Iran maintains a long-standing intent to target U.S. government officials it holds responsible for the 2020 killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

In addition to the threat of physical violence, DHS said it expects a rise in low-level cyberattacks against U.S. networks by pro-Iranian hacktivist groups. The agency also cautioned that cyber actors tied to the Iranian government may attempt more sophisticated operations targeting critical infrastructure.

The warning was issued after President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites as part of what the Pentagon called “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

DHS said it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

