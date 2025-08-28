Influencer Emilie Kiser takes 'full accountability' in first statement since her son's tragic death

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser spoke out on her platforms Thursday for the first time since her 3-year-old son tragically drowned in the family's backyard pool in May.

Trigg Kiser was found unconscious when authorities first arrived at the scene in Chandler, Arizona, and he later died at the hospital, according to police.

Emilie said she takes full accountability for the incident and "should have done more to protect him."

According to court documents, Emilie was out with friends while her two sons were home with her husband and their father, Brady.

Brady told police he was distracted by their newborn while Trigg was playing outside. After losing sight of Trigg, he went to check on him and found him in the pool.

A police report regarding the incident stated surveillance footage showed Tripp was left unsupervised outside the home for at least nine minutes and had been in the water for at least seven minutes before he was found.

NBC News reported, citing police records, that Brady was watching an NBA game at the time and that Tripp did not intentionally go into the pool, but rather fell in accidentally.

Chandler Police initially recommended that Brady be charged with a class 4 felony of child abuse. However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said it determined that he would not face charges because there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

"One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again," said Emilie on Thursday.

"I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly," Emilie wrote. "It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure."

She said she will be "establishing more boundaries" with what she shares online moving forward.