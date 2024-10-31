'Incident was intentional': Mother and 2 children went over Niagara Falls, have not been recovered

New York State Police and New York Park Police are working to recover the bodies of a mother and her two children who went over the American side of Niagara Falls on Monday night in an incident investigators are calling "intentional."

Police say they responded to an incident on Goat Island at about 9 p.m. According to investigators, 33-year-old Chianti Means, 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means crossed over the safety guard rail and went over the falls on Luna Island.

Investigators say this incident was intentional but the circumstances remain under investigation.

New York State Trooper James O'Callaghan says the family has been very cooperative, which has allowed police to speed up their investigation.

Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide an update.

The New York State Police Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Aviation and Underwater Recovery Units are all helping with the investigation.

WKBW A New York State Police helicopter hovers over Niagara Falls in the search for a mother and her two children who went over Niagara Falls Monday night.

Police said search and recovery efforts have been ongoing since the night of the incident and they will continue. They said they are putting every effort forward that they possibly can. Crews will reevaluate things on Thursday based on what they gather between now and then.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.



Erie County Crisis Services: (716) 834-3131

(716) 834-3131 Niagara County Crisis Services: (716) 285-3515

(716) 285-3515 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 988

This story was originally published by Scripps News Buffalo.