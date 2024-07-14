Global leaders condemn 'assassination attempt' targeting former President Trump

Global leaders expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.

Trump's campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was doing "fine" after being whisked off the stage though the shooting pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

As heads of state condemned the attack, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said American lawmakers should use the money allocated to supply weapons to Ukraine "to finance the American police" so as to "ensure law and order."

Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on social media platform X that it was "distressing" to witness Trump being shot while speaking at a rally and to hear an attendee had died.

"This is a tragedy for the democratic world," he said.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the "inexcusable attack" on the United States and Australia's shared democratic values.

"In Australia, as in the United States, the essence and the purpose of our democracies is that we can express our views, debate our disagreements and resolve our differences peacefully," Albanese told reporters in the Australian Parliament House.

Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X that he was appalled by the attempt.

"Political violence has no place in our society!" he said.

Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the incident unacceptable on X and said the attack must be "strongly repudiated" by all democracy defenders.

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sickened by the shooting and his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.

"It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable," he wrote on X.

China

Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that China is concerned about the attack and President Xi Jinping has already extended his sympathies to Trump.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sissi stressed his country's condemnation of the attack in a statement and wished the US election campaigns to resume peacefully.

El Salvador

El Salvador's presidential palace said President Nayib Bukele condemned the assassination attempt on Trump.

"There is no place for violence in a democracy," the President's office posted on X.

Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas posted on X saying she was shocked by the shooting and that her thoughts were with the victims.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his wishes to Trump for a prompt recovery. "It is a drama for our democracies. France shares the indignation of the American people," he posted on X.

Finland

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on X that the attack shocked him and he was glad to hear that Trump seemed to be doing well. He strongly condemned the assault and any act of political violence.

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X saying the attack was "despicable" and such violent acts threaten democracy. "My compassionate thoughts are also with the other people who were hurt in the attack," he said.

Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his thoughts and prayers were with Trump "in these dark hours" on X.

India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned by "the attack on my friend."

"Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies," he wrote on X.

Iraq

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," saying on X his thoughts are with the victims of "this senseless act of terrorism."

Israel

Israel's President Isaac Herzog said on X that he condemned "utterly and unequivocally" the attempt on Trump's life and wished him a fast recovery on behalf of all the Israeli people, adding their thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Italy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement the attack was a cause for serious alarm.

"The violence that has... started to manifest again in the political sphere is a disconcerting symptom of the deterioration of the civil fabric and of the dangerous refusal of confrontation, dialogue and respect for democratic life," he said

Meanwhile, Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni wished Trump a quick recovery.

Japan

"We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on X.

Kosovo

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti condemned the assassination attempt on X.

"Political disagreement in a democracy must always be expressed through peaceful forms of speech and protest, and resolved by free and fair elections."

Mexico

Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the attack on X and said "violence is irrational and inhumane."

Norway

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on X that he was saddened by the assault attack, condemning political violence in all its forms.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the shooting a "shocking development." He said he condemned all violence in politics and wished the former president a swift recovery and good health.

Russia

Writing on her Telegram channel, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said American lawmakers should use the money they use to supply weapons to Ukraine "to finance the American police and other services which should ensure law and order within the United States."

South Korea

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on X that he was appalled by "the hideous act" of political violence. He added the people of Korea stand in solidarity with Americans.

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt himself in May, condemned the shooting in a Facebook post. He drew direct parallels between the two incidents, suggesting the attack on Trump was the result of a campaign by his political opponents.

Taiwan

Taiwan's president Lai Ching-te said his thoughts and prayers are with Trump on X, adding that political violence of any form is never acceptable "in our democracies."

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination attempt on X, offering his good wishes to Trump, his family and supporters.

He said he believed "the investigation into the attack will be conducted effectively" so as not to undermine the US elections.

The European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was deeply shocked by the shooting on X, adding political violence has no place in democracy.

The Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on X he was relieved to learn that Trump is fine and condemned the attack.

"The voice of the people must always remain supreme," he said

Ukraine

Also on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was appalled to learn about the shooting, saying such violence has no justification. He added he was relieved to learn that Trump is safe.

Zelenskyy extended his wishes for strength to everyone who was horrified by the event.

United Kingdom

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X that he was appalled by the "shocking scenes," and sent his best wishes to Trump and his family.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," he said.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a close ally of Trump, said it was a "miracle" the former president escaped from the assassination attempt.

"As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason," he wrote on X.

British lawmaker Nigel Farage, a friend of Trump's, said he was "very upset" and sought to pin much of the blame on "mainstream media" that he claimed oppose the former president. He told the BBC that it was a "horrendous" incident but somehow he was not shocked by it.