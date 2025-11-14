Families sue ByHeart after babies develop botulism from recalled baby formula

Two families are suing ByHeart after their 4-month-old daughters developed infantile botulism from the company's recalled baby formula.

Rose Dexter from Arizona had to be flown by air ambulance to a children's hospital and treated for weeks. Piper Everett from Kentucky was rushed to the hospital last week with worsening symptoms.

The rare and potentially deadly disease is part of a nationwide outbreak that has resulted in 83 cases of infant botulism reported since August. ByHeart recalled all of its formula nationwide on Tuesday.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms of infant botulism can include constipation, feeding difficulties, weak muscle tone, drooping eyelids, trouble breathing and, in severe cases, respiratory failure.

