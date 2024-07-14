Eyewitness to shooting at Trump rally describes what he saw

Rico Elmore was attending a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler County, Pennsylvania, when he witnessed what law enforcement is calling an assassination attempt.

Elmore told Scripps News he was close by when the shooting occurred. He said he yelled at the other bystanders to get down.

"I was in the bullpen area to the right of the stage when Trump was at the monitor speaking," Elmore said in a phone conversation on Saturday evening. "We heard shots fired, and for everyone to get down. Being military myself, I yelled at everyone to get down."

"I hopped over the barrier because they yelled for [a] medic. There was no way the medic can get to the guy who had been shot," Elmore said. "I ran to the guy who had got shot in the head. And I held his head as he passed."

Trump "was on the stage and the individual who was shot was in the bleachers, the stands, to the right of him, probably about three or four rows behind where I was sitting at," Elmore added.

"If you look at where the president was speaking at, I was directly to the right … to his right as he was speaking to the audience."

Elmore appeared shaken by the incident but said he was OK.

"Nobody wants to hear gunshots go off," Elmore said.

"Nobody wants to see someone get shot. Nobody wants to hold someone's head and brain matter and blood are trickling out … knowing that there's nothing that you can do."

"As people today, we see all this stuff happen on TV, we see it happen on video games, we all think this can't happen to us. Something that traumatic that happens right in front of you is very hard to cope with."

"Everyone was shielding kids," Elmore said. "People were helping other people try to get up. People were scared, and they needed some kind of guidance. I felt at that point in time that was what I was supposed to do, to yell, and try to guide people out, but be calm about it."

The shooter was killed, and a rally attendee was also dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said. The Secret Service added that two other attendees were also in critical condition.

Trump said he was shot in the ear, but is OK.