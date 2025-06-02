University of Michigan peony garden vandalized, covered in pro-Palestinian signs

The University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security department is investigating a vandalism incident after the campus peony garden was tampered with over the weekend.

The vandalism was reported to police just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers saw about 250 peony plants on the north side of the garden — which is about a third of the garden's 800 plants — with their blooms cut off.

Officers said there were also about 100 signs left throughout the garden.

AA-DPSS

In a photo provided by police (above), the vandals left a message that reads "Plant Live Don't Matter, Human Lives Do." Part of the message stated, "Palestinian lives deserve to be cared for, more than these flowers."

The director of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, Tony Kolenic, posted a video to Facebook about the vandalism.

RELATED STORY | Boulder hate crime suspect confessed to attack, said he'd do it again, FBI says

In the video, he said in part, "As someone who has spent my career working in environmental justice, I believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in our responsibility to protect and care for it. What happened here was an act of disregard not just for the garden, but for the community that cherishes it, even for life itself."

He also said that "this resilient garden endures," and the "garden will bloom again."

The University of Michigan has also issued the following statement:

"Make no mistake, the criminal tactics used in the recent act of vandalism at Nichols Arboretum are wholly unacceptable. We unequivocally condemn the destruction of property and any act of vandalism on our campus. Damaging a beloved community space intended to foster reflection and bring hope to the whole community is counter productive. We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue."

Officers are working to pursue criminal charges in this case and are looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact DPSS Dispatch at (734) 763-1131, the confidential tip line at (800) 863-1355 or email UM-DPSS-TIPS@umich.edu.

This story was originally published by Kellen Voss with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.