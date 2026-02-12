Star BYU football player charged with 2025 rape

A standout wide receiver at Brigham Young University in Utah is charged with rape for an alleged incident that occurred in 2025.

The Washington County Attorney's Office announced that it filed a first-degree felony rape charge against 21-year-old Parker Trent Kingston on Tuesday. He was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail.

A BYU Athletics spokesperson confirmed that they became aware of Kingston's arrest on Wednesday.

"The university takes any allegation very seriously, and will cooperate with law enforcement," their statement read.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | BYU changed how it handles sexual assault cases

The county attorney's office said a 20-year-old woman reported a sexual assault to police at St. George Regional Hospital in February of 2025. No further details about the alleged assault are currently available.

The St. George Police Department investigated the allegation, collected evidence and interviews and then the county attorney screened the case and filed charges.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office asks anyone with information on the case to call them at (435) 301-7100.

This story was originally reported by Spencer Burt at the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.

