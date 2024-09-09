Several New Jersey schools close after online threat, 2 juvenile suspects in custody

Several schools in New Jersey are closed Monday after an online threat. Two juvenile suspects are in custody over the incident.

The threat was posted to social media and said a shooting would occur at five schools in South Jersey, according to local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia.

As a result, Woodbury Public Schools and the Deptford Township School District announced closures.

In a letter to the Woodbury School community, Superintendent Andrew Bell said there was no immediate indication that the threat was valid, but that schools were closed out of precaution.

“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment,” Bell said.

Deptford Township superintendent of schools Kevin Kanauss shared a similar message.

“After carefully reviewing the progress of the investigation with our security team and law enforcement this evening, I have decided to close schools for Monday, September 9, 2024, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our entire Deptford Spartan Community, Kanauss said.

Police in Glassboro and Woodbury said two juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the threat.

“Through the collaborative efforts of several agencies involved, two juveniles, one from Woodbury and one from Glassboro, have been located, identified and arrested regarding the threats made to our schools on social media,” the Glassboro Police Department said in a Facebook post. “We want to thank all agencies involved as well as the members of the community who spoke up and provided information to assist us in the quick resolution of this incident.”

GPD said while there was no active threat, additional security will be provided in and around schools in the district.

The Woodbury Police Department shared a similar statement of a juvenile arrested in its city, adding that an investigation remains ongoing.

The threat comes amid a sensitive time for school safety, after a 14-year-old shooter opened fire on a Georgia high school last week, killing two students, two teachers, and injuring nine others.

