Scripps News obtains video showing Charlie Kirk shooting suspect during manhunt

Scripps News obtained surveillance video showing the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk buying gas the day after the killing, while police were still searching for the shooter.

A police report from Cedar City, Utah, describes the video as showing Tyler Robinson pulling a gray Dodge Challenger into the gas station around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Raw Video: Charlie Kirk shooting suspect at gas station during manhunt

In the video, he is seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt and a dark-colored hat, filling up his vehicle with gas, and driving away.

Prosecutors say Robinson shot Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

A police arrest report said surveillance video from UVU showed Robinson arriving on campus in a Dodge Challenger, wearing a maroon shirt and a black hat.

Investigators said they believed he changed his clothing before committing the shooting. Robinson’s family recognized him in surveillance photos taken on campus and convinced him to turn himself in on the evening of Sept. 11, prosecutors said. Police said when he turned himself in, he was wearing clothing similar to what he had been wearing when he arrived on campus.

Police in Cedar City obtained the video from a local gas station after his arrest, when investigators tracked Robinson’s financial transactions.

Investigators wanted to check the footage to see if Robinson disposed of any evidence while he was at the gas station, according to the police report. However, the footage showed the suspect paying at the pump, filling up and driving away without ever approaching a trash can.

He was at the gas station for fewer than three minutes.

Cedar City is about 200 miles south of UVU, and Robinson lived further south in the city of Washington.

