John Bolton, former Trump national security advisor, indicted on 18 counts in classified documents case

A federal grand jury has indicted John Bolton on charges related to the unlawful handling of classified materials.

According to the indictment obtained by Scripps News, Bolton is charged with eight counts of illegal transmission of national defense information and ten counts of retention of national defense information. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

“There is one tier of justice for all Americans,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Anyone who abuses a position of power and jeopardizes our national security will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Bolton, 76, served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor during his first term and has since become a vocal critic of the former president. His home was raided in August, and court documents show the FBI seized multiple documents marked secret, confidential, and classified.

According to court records, some of the seized materials included information about weapons of mass destruction.

“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”

Bolton is the latest in a series of Trump critics to face criminal charges in recent weeks. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in September on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction. About a week later, New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted in a mortgage fraud case.

Officials from the Trump administration have denied that any of the cases are politically motivated. Speaking specifically about the raid on Bolton’s home, Vice President JD Vance previously said there was “no political motivation” behind the investigation.

