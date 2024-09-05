Hunter Biden expected to change not guilty plea in federal tax evasion case

An attorney for Hunter Biden said Thursday the president's son is planning to change his not guilty plea in his high-profile federal tax evasion case, The Associated Press reports. This comes on the same day that jury selection in the case was slated to begin.

Biden had previously pleaded not guilty in January to nine tax-related crimes, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay.

He is accused of a four-year scheme to evade paying taxes totaling at least $1.4 million and falsifying some of his tax returns by claiming personal spending as business expenses.

RELATED STORY | In interview, President Biden says he won't pardon his son Hunter if convicted

The Department of Justice claims that Biden stopped paying his outstanding and overdue taxes for tax year 2015, and willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.

The Department of Justice also alleges that when Biden finally filed his 2018 returns, he included false business deductions to reduce the tax liability he faced as of February 2020.

Some of the expenses include spending on what prosecutors call an "extravagant" lifestyle punctuated by illegal drugs and payments to women with whom he allegedly had sexual relationships.

RELATED STORY | Hunter Biden was hired by Romanian businessman to 'influence' US agencies, prosecutors say

The younger Biden has said the death of his brother Beau, in 2015, launched him into a spiral of drug abuse. Biden's lawyers have also suggested the early childhood trauma associated with surviving, at the age of 2, a car accident that killed his mother and sister has further contributed to his drug abuse.

The charges against Biden carry a maximum penalty of up to 17 years in prison. However, the Justice Department has noted that sentences issued for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.