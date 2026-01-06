Justice Department has released only 1% of Epstein files, new filing says

It's been nearly 3 weeks since the Justice Department was required by law to turn over all documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Some of the documents were released, but most were not.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was supposed to release all of the documents by December 19th. But the documents released so far are just a fraction of total the public was supposed to have already received.

In a new letter filed Monday, the Justice Department says that it has still only weeded through 1% of the documents that need review.

So far, the department has released 12,285 documents that amount to some 125,000 pages. It says that is out of some 2 million documents that are still to be released.

The Justice Department says it has some 400 lawyers from multiple different divisions reviewing the documents, including from the Southern District of New York and the Southern District of Florida.

In its letter, the Justice Department says it is uploading documents to a data review platform and then manually reviewing the documents for identifying information that requires redactions for victim privacy or privileged information.

There is no deadline for release given in the new letter.

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers threaten legal action over delayed Epstein files release

Two Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee are threatening legal action against the Trump administration over the initial delayed release of files.

"We are now examining all legal options in the face of this violation of federal law," a joint statement from Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jamie Raskin of Maryland said. "The survivors of this nightmare deserve justice, the co-conspirators must be held accountable, and the American people deserve complete transparency from DOJ."