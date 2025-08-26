Coast Guard seizes enough cocaine to fatally overdose entire Florida population

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday apprehended suspected drug smugglers and seized drugs off the coast of Florida.

It was one of several operations aimed at preventing drugs from reaching the United States.

The drugs were part of a recent haul that included more than 61,000 pounds of cocaine and 14,000 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $473 million.

In total, authorities said the drugs came from 19 different interceptions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea between June 26 and Aug. 18.

“This represents a significant victory in the fight against transnational criminal organizations, highlighting our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation from illicit trafficking and its devastating impacts,” said Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Coast Guard Southeast District commander. “To put this into perspective, the potential 23 million lethal doses of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and our partners are enough to fatally overdose the entire population of the state of Florida, underscoring the immense threat posed by transnational drug trafficking to our nation.”