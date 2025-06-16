Church attended by Minnesota shooting suspect says community is devastated

The church attended by Vance Boelter expressed sadness and concern after learning he was the main suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

In a statement obtained by Scripps News, Jordan Family Church said it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation.

“This incident has devastated our church family and does not reflect our values or beliefs,” the statement said.

The Associated Press spoke with friends of Boelter, who described him as a devout Christian. In 2023, he reportedly told a congregation in Africa that the United States was in a “bad place,” while expressing his anti-abortion views.

Boelter faces state and federal charges in the killings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. He is also charged in the shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Authorities said they recovered Boelter's writings, which featured the names of 45 elected lawmakers.

“We do not understand the actions that took place ... which are the opposite of what Jesus taught his followers to do and contrary to the teachings of JFC,” the church said in its statement.

Boelter was arrested Sunday night in rural Minnesota following a nearly two-day manhunt. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face the death penalty.