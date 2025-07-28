At least 2 dead, multiple people shot at Nevada casino in Reno with a suspect in custody

At least two people were fatally shot and at least three more hospitalized after shooting Monday morning at a casino in Reno, Nevada, officials told The Associated Press.

The gunman who opened fire just outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino shot multiple people before being taken into custody, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The gunman was being treated at a hospital, Johnson said.

Caroline Ackerman, a spokesperson for Renown Regional Medical Center, said the hospital’s emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said. A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said an officer was involved in the shooting.

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024.

Reno police on Monday warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

Last fall, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in the resort's main ballroom.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," city council member Devon Reese said in a social media post.

