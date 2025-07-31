California woman dies after being struck by tree branch in Yosemite National Park

A 29-year-old woman was killed after being hit with a falling tree branch while hiking in Yosemite National Park, according to her boyfriend told SFGATE.

The tragic incident happened on July 19 while Angela Lin, her boyfriend and friends were walking on a trail in Tuolumne Grove, home to some of Yosemite's famous giant sequoias.

Her boyfriend told SFGATE they weren't far from the parking lot when they heard loud cracking from above and a big branch hit Lin, reportedly killing her instantly.

They attempted life-saving efforts before a park ranger arrived to help, but it was too late, he told the outlet.

The park temporarily closed off that section of the trail for about a week after her death, but has not released a public statement about the incident.

Her boyfriend and family have created a GoFundMe to benefit KQED, a public media station based in the San Francisco area. According to the fundraiser page, Lin was passionate about communities having access to knowledge and education.