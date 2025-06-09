California Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Trump administration over deployment of the National Guard

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a new lawsuit against the Trump administration over its deployment of the California National Guard in Los Angeles.

Gov. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the suit Monday afternoon against both President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth. The suit alleges that the administration has overstepped its authority in federalizing the state's National Guard, and in doing so has violated the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

That amendment says that powers not directly given to the government or prohibited to the states under the Constitution are the exclusive rights of the states.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion. The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends," Bonta said in a statement on the suit. "Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President’s authority under the law — and not one we take lightly."

The lawsuit escalates Gov. Newsom's criticism of President Trump's use of the National Guard, which he had earlier warned was a "serious breach of state sovereignty."

President Trump has blamed the unrest on Gov. Newsom, accusing him of failing to take decisive action over the last three days.

On Monday, President Trump called the protestors "insurrectionists" and outlined how he expected the National Guard to respond.

"IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before," he wrote on social media.

President Trump also told reporters on Monday he would support the arrest of Gov. Newsom.

“I would do it,” President Trump said. “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”

“The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting governor,” Gov. Newsom wrote in response. “This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican — this is a line we cannot cross as a nation. This is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

Following days of unrest, downtown Los Angeles has been designated an unlawful protest zone. On Sunday, clashes between protesters and police resulted in over two dozen arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.