These Under Armour tech tees are just $11 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon is offering a great deal on Under Armour Men’s tech T-Shirts now for a limited time.

All sizes of these Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirts in the color “Royal (400)/Graphite” are currently 56% off, priced at $11.03, a savings of $13.97 from the original price of $25. You’ll find the shirt in sizes SM-5X, plus some tall sizes.

The shirts are made of 100% polyester. Under Armour says the fabric is “quick-drying, ultra-soft and has a more natural feel.” Because it is quick-drying, it will wick away sweat and is perfect for wearing while exercising or if you’ll be outside on a hot summer day.

If you’ve never ordered from Under Armour before, you’ll want to take a look at their size guide to make sure you’re measuring correctly and ordering the size that will fit best.

$11.03 (was $25) at Amazon

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to get the deal, but you will need one if you want free one-day shipping and free returns. There are no coupon codes needed — simply choose your size and preferred color and add it to your cart.

Additionally, Amazon prices change frequently, so there’s no saying when the shirts will go back to full price. There’s also a chance the color and size combination you want will sell out, so you’ll want to make this purchase quickly.

While other colors and sizes are also on sale, they are priced at $18.56, a savings of only $6.44, so make sure you are paying attention to the price when adding the shirt to your cart.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.