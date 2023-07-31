A cozy area can make a house feel like a home when you sit down for a meal with family or friends. If you’ve been searching for furniture to fit into a little nook of your home, you’ll want to check out this table and benches dining set available from Walmart.

The uhomepro Dining Room Table Set is on sale for $118.99, marked down from the regular retail price of $239.99. You’ll save $121, or 50%, with this online-only offer from Walmart for a limited time.

You do not need any coupons or special codes to secure this deal. Go to Walmart.com, add the dining set to your cart, and the sale price automatically applies before checkout.

Walmart sales change frequently and often without warning. So, if you want to grab this 3-piece dining set at a discounted price, you’ll want to put it in your cart quickly.

This black dining room set has a table and two benches that comfortably seat four people. All the pieces have a strong metal frame construction for strength and durability. Its sleek and simple design gives it a modern and versatile look.

The dining room table is durable and waterproof because its manufactured wood top makes it easy to clean.

Its smaller size works well for breakfast nooks, kitchen areas, and smaller dining rooms in homes or apartments. The set weighs a little over 56 pounds, making it easy to move wherever needed.

And the simple instructions (with included hardware) make putting this dining room set together a quick job for anyone.

If you’re looking for a space-saving dining room set, this deal could be perfect for you. Don’t miss your chance to pick it up.

Buy the uhomepro Dining Room Table Set from Walmart for $118.99 (was $239.99).

This adorable breakfast nook dining set is on sale at Walmart by Marie Rossiter originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.