Tour bus headed to Niagara Falls crashes near Rochester, 28 people injured

Authorities say one of the victims was critically injured.
New York State Police
CHILI, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities say 28 people have been injured after a tour bus rolled over Thursday on its way to Niagara Falls.

The accident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. in the Town of Chili on I-490 Westbound.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, first responders found the bus on its side and had to work to remove many of the victims from the bus.

Authorities say the bus left New York City for Niagara Falls around midnight. It had made multiple stops along the way before crashing.

Deputies say the 28 people on the bus were taken to four local hospitals. One of the victims was critically injured.

The sheriff's office says this is a criminal investigation but they currently do not believe the crash was a criminal act.

