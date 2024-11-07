Tour bus headed to Niagara Falls crashes near Rochester, 28 people injured

CHILI, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities say 28 people have been injured after a tour bus rolled over Thursday on its way to Niagara Falls.

The accident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. in the Town of Chili on I-490 Westbound.

State Police are assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with investigating a crash on Interstate 490 westbound in the town of Chili involving an overturned tour bus. Interstate 490 westbound is closed at Union Street. pic.twitter.com/LSPOvhW555 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 7, 2024

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, first responders found the bus on its side and had to work to remove many of the victims from the bus.

Authorities say the bus left New York City for Niagara Falls around midnight. It had made multiple stops along the way before crashing.

Deputies say the 28 people on the bus were taken to four local hospitals. One of the victims was critically injured.

The sheriff's office says this is a criminal investigation but they currently do not believe the crash was a criminal act.