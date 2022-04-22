People with allergies swear by this compact HEPA air filter and it’s on sale for $49

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring is here and while that means more daylight, warmer weather and flowers blooming, for allergy sufferers, it also means headaches, stuffy noses and itchy eyes.

While you can help rid your home of indoor allergies like pet dander and dust through cleaning, avoiding outdoor allergens is nearly impossible. That’s where air purifiers come in handy, as they not only help with any indoor allergens that may be lingering, but can also help filter out any outdoor allergens you unknowingly brought inside.

Hamilton Beach’s TrueAir Air Purifier is on sale for just $49 right now at Amazon, reduced from the regular price of $65. With a permanent HEPA filter, the air purifier promises to capture 99% of pet dander, pollen, mold/mildew spores, dust mites and more, but is compact enough to fit on a desk or table. The purifier works in rooms up to 160 square feet and can be positioned vertically or horizontally so it can even be put on the floor in a hallway.

The TrueAir has three speed settings including a quiet one for nighttime use and a quick setting for powerful air cleaning when you need to clear the air or get rid of smells in a hurry. When it’s time to clean it, simply pull out the filter, vacuum it and pop it back in.

With close to 11,000 reviews so far, the TrueAir has an overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars, with 70% of customers giving it a full five stars. Reviewers say it works well for trapping pet hair, helps eliminate litter box odors and is easy to clean. Several Amazon customers say the white noise it produces helps them sleep.

One reviewer who gave it a perfect grade said it works well for those that wake up every morning with a stuffy nose and sore throat due to allergies.

“I bought this model because it was economical and because of its permanent air filter. I didn’t initially trust these devices so I didn’t want to sink so much money into them. Also, the permanent filter will save money in the long run. So far it’s been working great with no issues,” the user wrote. “I leave it at the lowest setting when sleeping at night and it has a pleasant white noise which helps me sleep as well. I decided to check filter after one week and it has more dust collected than my central ac does in a week. So I know it works!”

As with every product, there are a few negative reviews, with some people saying they didn’t really notice a difference in their home and a handful of customers not finding it quiet enough to sleep with while it’s running.

If you need an air purifier that is more powerful or will work in a larger space, Amazon currently has dozens of others to choose from.

For instance, this Honeywell HPA200 Air Purifier works in rooms up to 310 square feet and has HEPA filtration that claims to capture up to 99.97% of microscopic airborne particles. Listed at $220, it was selling at about $170 at press time. It features three cleaning levels and has earned the Energy Star label, which means it meets energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

With nearly 27,000 reviews so far, customers say it helps improve the air quality in their home, works well for general cleaning and is virtually silent when on the lowest setting.

For an air purifier that works well in a medium-size room, this Levoit Air Purifier is Amazon’s number-one selling HEPA-filter air purifier. It works for rooms up to 210 square feet and is priced at $105.

With a whopping 57,000 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.7 stars out of five, with 82% of customers giving it a perfect grade. Reviewers say it is super quiet, easy to use and makes a huge difference.

Don’t forget that if you buy something on Amazon and aren’t happy with it, you can return it to your local Kohl’s store, rather than having to pack and mail it back yourself.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.