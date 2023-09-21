Tickets are now available for the Grand Canyon Railway’s Polar Express

It’s time to reserve your spot on a train to the North Pole: the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express is now open for business. Many choice dates are almost sold out, so book quickly if you want to make this experience part of your holidays this year.

The iconic train ride starts at Williams, Arizona, and transports passengers through a scenic route to the magical Christmas village at the “North Pole” that Santa calls home. The train cars are designed to feel like a cozy living room, complete with hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies for everyone.

The rides are 90 minutes long each. Along with seasonal treats, families can join in on holiday songs, a special reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s original book “The Polar Express,” and other entertainment. They even get a visit from Santa himself once passengers reach their destination. Every child will receive one of Santa Claus’s special jingle bells.

Tickets for the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s Polar Express can be reserved via this link. Rides begin on Nov. 10 and run through the holiday season until Dec. 30. Most nights, there are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. rides.

Here’s a preview at what’s in store from the Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel’s YouTube page:

Ticket prices begin at $39 for children (lap children under 2 years old ride free) and $58 for adults; they get higher on weekends and on Christmas Eve. As mentioned above, dates get booked very quickly, especially on desirable December weekends.

You can make the Polar Express event even more special by booking a night at the Grand Canyon Hotel after your train ride. Save 10% when you bundle your train tickets with your hotel stay.

With the Polar Express Package, you get Polar Express train tickets, a one-night stay at the Railway Hotel, and dinner and breakfast at the hotel’s Fred Harvey Restaurant. The price for this package for two adults and two children can run between $480 and $500 for a standard room, with higher prices for weekend evenings. At this time, most weekends in December are completely full.

If you live in the Arizona area and work with a non-profit for children, your group might qualify for complimentary tickets onboard the Polar Express. Click here and fill out an application for up to 50 free tickets by Sept. 30.

