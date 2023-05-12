This clever trick will help you sweep up every last bit of dirt

When it comes to cleaning the house, sweeping the floor is typically one of the last tasks you do; experts recommend cleaning from the top down because dust and dirt may settle on the ground as you go, and if you’ve already cleaned your floors you might have to do it again.

But have you ever noticed that it can feel incredibly frustrating when no matter how hard you try to push every last speck into the dustpan, there’s always that little line of gunk that just won’t go in? There’s actually a whole category of funny, relatable videos on TikTok showing people getting more angry or extreme as they try to finish up their sweeping and end up outside in the middle of the night still trying to get that last line of dirt into the dustpan.

In this video from @willyurd in 2020, one hapless cleaner not only sweeps himself out the door, he ends up traversing over several Earth landscapes and into outer space.

This can be particularly irritating if you’ve just spent half a weekend morning cleaning and are ready to get on with your Saturday. Well, you’re not the only one who feels this way. Thankfully, there’s hope that every cleaning session doesn’t need to end with a sigh — thanks to a viral TikTok video.

One TikTok user, @Katrinasoltero10, came up with a clever idea that might be the perfect solution. The video shows her sweeping up a debris pile with a broom on the wood floor and then cuts to her grabbing a paper towel and wetting one side of it. She gently lays it on the floor with the wet edge next to the mess. Then she sweeps everything onto the towel, folds it over and wipes up anything that’s still left on the floor.

This doesn’t mean you should toss your dustpan. It’s still useful for collecting large messes. This hack is meant for that leftover dust that never seems to transfer to the pan no matter how many angles or attempts you try.

While using a paper towel every time you sweep isn’t very eco-friendly, it can be a good option for those less-common occasions when you really want your floors to be spotless. Or, you could choose a select-a-size paper towel and experiment with using a smaller sheet. Just be sure it’s sturdy one. Thin, cheaper versions may rip as soon as a broom crosses over them.

Commenters on the video also have their own advice for reducing wastefulness. One notes you could simply reuse a paper towel you’d already dried your hands with earlier. Others said they use sheets of newspaper or junk mail instead. You could also just run over that area with your vacuum. Or, as one TikToker shows, you could just send over a robot vacuum and be done with it.

We do like how simple this hack looks and how you can just dispose of the dirty paper towel at the end of each clean! Better than sweeping yourself out the door — we see you, TikTok — or surreptitiously sending stuff under the rug or the stove (no, we won’t tell).

