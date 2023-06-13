These are the best things to buy in July

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

July is the time for backyard barbecues, fireworks and some seriously good deals. Each month, we scour the sales to find the best items to stock up on and, this month, you can bring home savings on everything from big-ticket items to ice cream cones.

Here are the best deals we found for July.

Amazon Prime Day

Savvy buyers won’t want to miss this two-day shopping event. While historically, Amazon Prime Day has taken place in July, the exact dates have yet to be revealed. Typically held on a Tuesday and Wednesday, some people are wagering it will be July 11 and 12.

During the event, Amazon Prime Subscribers can take advantage of exclusive discounts on thousands of products. Customers still within their Prime trial period are also eligible for steep deals on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, beauty supplies and more.

Adobe

Target Deal Days

Rivaling Prime Day, Target’s Deal Days is predicted to take place between July 10 and 12, and will let Target RedCard members get an extra 5% off their purchases on top of other great deals. Last year’s savings included up to 50% off select toys and savings on cookware, kitchen appliances, vitamins and more. Past deals have also included steep discounts on tech gadgets, including Apple products and headphones.

Adobe

Beds and Bedding

If you’re in need of a new bed or could use a new set of sheets, you’re in luck. Save on mattresses, box springs, adjustable beds, bed bases, bedding, pillowcases and more at Mattress Firm’s Fourth of July Sale. Shop online or in-store leading up to and on the big holiday.

Adobe

Slurpees

An ice-cold beverage is usually what everyone is craving right around this time of the year, and 7/11 is here for us. July 11 is Free Slurpee Day (get it—7/11!) when you can sip on an icy drink to help you stay out and enjoy the sun a little longer.

Traditionally, the store offers one small Slurpee per person while supplies last, during the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (It’s always a good idea to get there earlier rather than later.) App users can cash in on a free Slurpee during their birthday month too!

Adobe

Ice Cream

Beat the heat with a cold, creamy ice cream treat. July brings two ways to save on this frozen treat. July 16 is National Ice Cream Day, where retailers like Dairy Queen dish out exclusive deals to DQ app fans, like $1 off dipped cones. Other retailers who have previously participated in similar deals include 16 Handles, Baskin Robbins and Alden’s Organic, which may be serving up special coupons again this year.

Summer Apparel

July is summer’s midway point, which makes it the perfect opportunity to pick up some summer apparel as retailers make room on the racks for fall looks. Save on tank tops, shorts, flip-flops and more at big-box retailers. Nordstrom and Macy’s also offer up annual sales this month, giving another chance to cash in on the savings.

Adobe

Which one of these deals is calling your name? Slurpee Day has become a tradition in our household, so much so that we have it on our annual calendar. I hope to see you in line!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.